#Insagepeople: 19 - 25 June 2017
Keep up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: UK General, Willis Towers Watson, Novae, LV
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: DEER DRAMA
Most read
- FCA orders Admiral to contact customers after renewal handling failures
- Das finds itself at centre of deer drama
- Insurance Island Risks - SEIB's Suzy Middleton
- One Broker launches building warranty scheme
- InsurTech Futures: Five insurance companies in FCA's second innovation sandbox cohort
- Brokers will benefit from claims changes, says Allianz
- Insurers and reinsurers face £3.5bn Ogden hit, says EY
Back to Top