Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 19 - 25 June 2017

network-connections-people-group
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Keep up to date with the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: UK General, Willis Towers Watson, Novae, LV

 

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: DEER DRAMA

Most read

  1. FCA orders Admiral to contact customers after renewal handling failures
  2. Das finds itself at centre of deer drama
  3. Insurance Island Risks - SEIB's Suzy Middleton
  4. One Broker launches building warranty scheme
  5. InsurTech Futures: Five insurance companies in FCA's second innovation sandbox cohort
  6. Brokers will benefit from claims changes, says Allianz
  7. Insurers and reinsurers face £3.5bn Ogden hit, says EY