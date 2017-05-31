Keith Jackson joins FCA as director of GI

The former Aon man replaces Simon Green who is moving to Arthur J Gallagher.

Chief risk officer at Aon, Keith Jackson, is to take the role of director of general insurance and protection at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

He replaces Simon Green who is heading to Arthur J Gallagher to be a non executive director. Green starts at the broker on 1 June.

The regulator confirmed that Jackson was set to start in the leadership post at some point this week but did not have a statement on the appointment.

Green previously took on the role at the FCA in July 2014 when the position was first created.

This came after having worked as head of the general insurance and protection department.

His departure from the watchdog was announced in October last year.

