Lockton opens new office in Aberdeen

Broker unveils three new recruits joining from Marsh.

Lockton has hired three brokers from Marsh in Aberdeen as it opens a new office in the city.

Steven Cox, Keith Miller and Euan McKenzie join as account executives all moving from Marsh. The three were all with Central when it was bought by the global giant in 2014.

According to Lockton the new recruits will help service a growing list of clients across Scotland as it expands its regional footprint.

Glasgow

The business originally had a branch in Edinburgh and opened in Glasgow in 2014 when it bought the Glasgow general insurance business of Griffiths & Armour and took over the office.

Lockton stated that the new offering in Aberdeen will also complement its global energy team based in London which already counts a number of Aberdeen-based companies amongst its clients.

The three new hires are set to join in July and will report to Gordon Duncan, partner and head of Lockton’s corporate risks team in Scotland. Duncan joined from Marsh in June 2014.

Foothold

Ian Cooper, head of Lockton's regional business, commented: “This is an exciting development for Lockton in Scotland, which has established a firm foothold in the Scottish corporate sector since opening under Gordon Duncan's leadership in Glasgow three years ago.

“Lockton also has a thriving business in Edinburgh, led by Lorraine Boyle, which serves the professional and financial services sectors.

“The three offices working together bring a wide range of experience to all sectors of the Scottish business community to deliver bespoke insurance solutions and help manage risk exposure."

Duncan added: “Steve, Keith and Euan demonstrate the highly-focused, customer-centric approach to business that is consistent with Lockton's culture.

“I am confident they will enhance our existing capabilities and deliver further success for our business in Scotland."

