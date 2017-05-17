Ex-FSA chairman Adair Turner joins Chubb

Lord Turner takes up non-executive role at the insurer.

Chubb has appointed Lord Adair Turner as non-executive chairman of two of its European companies, Chubb European Group and Chubb Underwriting Agencies.

Turner was previously executive chairman of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) from 2008 to 2013, overseeing the UK’s policy and regulatory response to the global financial crisis.

He has also worked as director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) from 1995 to 2000 and as vice chairman of Merrill Lynch Europe, prior to joining the FSA.

Over the past two decades, he has served in several non-executive directorships across a wide range of financial, business, government and not-for-profit boards, including the insurer Prudential since 2015.

In his new role, Turner will work closely with Andrew Kendrick, regional president for Chubb in Europe, who continues to have executive management responsibility for Chubb’s operations across the region.

He succeeds John Napier, who recently stepped down from the position.

Benefit

Juan Andrade, executive vice president of Chubb Group and president, overseas general insurance at Chubb, said: “Adair Turner’s exceptional background in business, government and supervision will be of great benefit to our boards and our business as we continue to navigate the evolving market and regulatory landscape in Europe.

"I am delighted to welcome him to Chubb.”

Kendrick commented: “I am very much looking forward to working alongside Lord Adair.

“His extensive knowledge and unique insights will be greatly valued by our board members and will add real value to our customer and market proposition in Europe.”

He continued: “I would also like to extend my sincere thanks on behalf of the boards and Chubb management team to John Napier for his counsel, guidance and support over the past four years and we wish him well for the future.”

