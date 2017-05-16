Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 15 - 21 May 2017

Jobs sign
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: MIB, Novae Group, ERS

 

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: LV DEAL

Most read

  1. LV confirms approaches for its general insurance unit
  2. Allianz and LV decline to comment on potential stake sale report
  3. Three more senior underwriting departures from ERS
  4. Markerstudy hints that buying and not selling is on agenda
  5. QBE to merge retail and international underwriting divisions
  6. Biba teams up with Marmalade on telematics
  7. Markerstudy silent on possible sale