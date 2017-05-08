Insurance Age

Opinion: Jamie Marchant on delivering customers' expectations

Jamie Marchant
  • Jamie Marchant
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Although it’s a while since I left the insurance market, I’ve kept in touch, maintaining regular contact with friends and ex-colleagues and closely monitoring developments in the profession that I followed for over 40 years.  Given current market concerns about disruption, I’m surprised by just how little things have changed. Soft markets, whiplash, fraud, aggregators and even Ogden were all issues when I left Groupama. But what of the reputation of insurance? Has this changed for the better

To continue reading...

More on People

POLL: PI COVER FOR BROKERS

Most read

  1. Sector pays respects to LV's Guy Hedger
  2. Sentiment survey Spring 2017: The results
  3. MS Amlin launches etrade minifleet product
  4. Insurance gets political
  5. Succession planning: Find your funds
  6. Insurtech futures: Roundtable - Broking to the future
  7. Chubb revamps financial lines covers