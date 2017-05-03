Market moves: Spring has sprung

Spring is here and brokers continue to see fewer people moves than insurers.

Among the new jobs that were confirmed in the past few weeks Coversure Insurance Services Group made a number of changes at a senior level. These included promoting managing director Bob Darling to group chief executive officer (see box).

Global Risk Partners appointed Chris Sime as group business development director and Lockton recruited two new senior vice presidents, while Endsleigh filled two newly created roles in its Cheltenham head office.

However, insurers and MGAs were even busier with Hiscox hiring a new chief information officer and Pen Underwriting adding Jason Wilson as regional director for London & the South East and head of SME in its commercial division.

Other news included Das recruiting a new chief finance officer, ERS promoting Donna Willis to chief operations officer and Direct Line hiring its first chief data officer. On the claims side, Ascent Underwriting employed a new claims director and broker Home & Legacy promoted Andrew Reid to head of claims.

Finally, Flood Re confirmed the appointment of Andrew Bord as its permanent CEO while Applied Systems hired Wayne Jefferson to manage its eTrading initiatives.

Brokers

Global Risk Partners has appointed Chris Sime as group business development director. He will join GRP’s retail broking management team and report to Mike Bruce, CEO Broking. Sime was previously head of sales and strategic accounts at Zurich. Prior to joining Zurich in 2013 he held a number of senior sales and market-facing roles at RSA.

The Birmingham office of Lockton has welcomed two new recruits. Alan Griffiths and Matthew Burton have joined as senior vice presidents at the firm. Griffiths has more than 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry including head of office and head of risk roles at Marsh. He has also previously worked at Aon. Burton joined the broker from Barclays and has 17 years’ experience in markets and risk, having held leadership roles in corporate and investment banking.

A restructure at Endsleigh has led to the creation of a number of new roles at the broker’s Cheltenham head office. Ben Hosford has re-joined as head of insurer trading, moving from Legal & General where he was head of broker distribution. According to Endsleigh, Hosford and his team will develop, manage and review insurer partnerships and ensure the firm has the right degree of market visibility. In addition, Paul Scott has been appointed as head of B2B after joining from Bluefin in March.

High net worth specialist Home & Legacy has promoted Andrew Reid to the newly created senior management position head of claims. Reid has served as Home & Legacy operational underwriting manager since 2012, having joined the company in 2008. Meanwhile Angela Gordon has taken over the role of operational underwriting manager after working as senior technical underwriter at Allianz. She has 34 years of market experience and before joining Allianz was portfolio manager at RSA. The Home & Legacy technical underwriting team was further expanded with the appointment of Louella Woolley in an additional senior technical underwriter role. She has worked in Home & Legacy underwriting services since 2013.

Market focus: Coversure Coversure Insurance Services Group has promoted managing director Bob Darling (pictured) to group chief executive officer. In addition, John Hooper, who was group MD steps up to be chairman of a group executive committee. Further changes to the leadership team include associate director commercial Steve Parker becoming group commercial director and managing director of online insurance wholesalers, Policyfast. Sarah Darling, previously associate director of sales and marketing has become group sales and marketing director and managing director of Coversure. Meanwhile, former compliance manager Carl Ashton has become group regulations and compliance director. Mark Coverdale, chairman, Coversure Insurance Services Group, said: “These are important changes for the group and recognises the achievements of a leadership team that has been driving long-term sustainable growth in our business for the last two years. “The structure that we are presenting today has the experience, professionalism and enthusiasm to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Insurers and MGAs

Hiscox Group has recruited Ian Penny as chief information officer. He will be responsible for the group’s IT, leading a team of 300 and reporting to CEO Bronek Masojada. Penny joined the insurer from Barclays where he worked as chief technology officer. Prior to this, he was global head of distributed engineering and architecture at JP Morgan. He has also worked at Pfizer and Goldman Sachs.

Pen Underwriting has hired Jason Wilson as regional director for London & the South East and head of SME in its commercial division. In his new role Wilson will lead both the strategic direction and expansion of Pen’s SME proposition. With nearly 30 years’ industry experience, Wilson has previously held a range of roles at Zurich and RSA. Most recently he worked as UK head of personal lines broker at Zurich, having previously held the head of SME development post at the insurer.

Legal expenses insurer Das UK Group has appointed Gerry Cox as chief finance officer. Cox will take up his new position in June 2017. He will succeed Thomas Jannakos, who is returning to Germany. Cox joins Das from its parent company, Munich Re, where he is currently CFO of its African operations, Munich Re of Africa. Previously, he was CFO of the UK General Branch, representing Munich Re in the UK company market. In turn Jannakos has been appointed CFO of Das International where he will have responsibility for finance across all of Das’ international businesses including Das UK.

In addition, ERS has promoted Donna Willis to the role of chief operations officer. Willis is already part of the insurer’s executive team and currently leads operations at its contact centre in Swansea across claims, underwriting and finance. She has over 20 years’ industry experience, having held senior claims and operations roles at Axa and QBE. She joined ERS in 2014 as head of personal injury claims and was appointed operations director in 2015. ERS further stated that chief operating officer Tim Yorke left the business at the end of March. He had joined in 2013.

Meanwhile Direct Line Group has appointed Nicky Klein as its first chief data officer. She takes up her role in June, having previously been at global customer science company dunnhumby, where she was a member of the executive team.

Finally, Ascent Underwriting has added Mark Bowers as claims director. Reporting to CEO David Umbers, he will be responsible for maintaining and developing Ascent’s claims service. Bowers is a solicitor by profession and has formerly practised in the reinsurance department of an international law firm. He joined from Tokio Marine Kiln where he served as head of financial and professional risks.

Others

Flood Re has appointed Andy Bord, currently interim chief executive officer, to the position permanently. He was formerly CEO at Capita Insurance Services and has held the interim CEO position at Flood Re since last October when Brendan McCafferty left to become CEO of Axa Insurance.

Software house Applied Systems has hired Wayne Jefferson to manage its e-trading initiatives. Jefferson will lead Applied’s broker advocacy efforts to optimise use of its commercial lines application and drive connectivity between brokers, insurers and the end customer through e-trading. He brings more than 15 years of e-trading and commercial insurance experience to Applied. Jefferson previously worked with Axa Insurance and has also held management and underwriting positions at General Accident and CGU Insurance.