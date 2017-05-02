Sector pays respects to LV's Guy Hedger

The former LV and Direct Line man passed away at the weekend.

The insurance sector has paid its respects to Guy Hedger who died following an incident at his home over the weekend.

According to reports Hedger was shot by intruders and later died in hospital.

Richard Rowney, chief executive of LV= said: “It is with great sadness that I confirm that our friend and colleague Guy Hedger, LV=’s marketing and brand director, tragically died over the weekend.

“An extremely talented marketer, Guy was instrumental in building the LV= brand and he will be sorely missed by many. Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”

More tributes from former colleagues have been gathered by our sister title Post.

