Ex FCA GI boss Simon Green joins Arthur J Gallagher

The former FCA director signs up as an independent non executive director.

Arthur J. Gallagher has appointed former FCA broker chief Simon Green as an independent non-executive director of the Limited Board with effect from 1 June 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

The broker also revealed that he will also sit as an independent non-executive director on both its Risk Committee and Audit Committee for the UK business.

Green, who has worked in the financial services sector for 30 years, spent 16 years with the Financial Conduct Authority and most recently held the position of director of general insurance and protection at the regulator.

He left the FCA in 2016.

Experience

Grahame Chilton, CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher International, added: “Simon’s appointment is great news for everyone here at Gallagher. His unique breadth of experience and market insight will provide a fantastic complement to the skills, talents and expertise of our already strong group of non-executive directors.

“With Gallagher’s momentum and ambition for strategic growth, his counsel will be a valued addition as we look to further enhance our customers’ experience and optimise performance.”

In addition to his position on the UK holdings board, Green will also become an independent non-executive director of Gallagher’s UK Retail regulated entity, Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance Brokers and its regulated underwriting entity, Pen Underwriting.

According to Gallagher, Green joined the Financial Services Authority in 2000, latterly serving as head of non-life and international composites before taking up his general insurance director role at the newly formed FCA in April 2013.

Prior to entering the regulatory world he held senior roles at the Bank of England and Long Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Approachable

Sue Langley, non-executive chairman of Arthur J. Gallagher in the UK, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted that Simon has chosen to join the Gallagher team.

“Throughout his tenure as head of general insurance at the FCA, Simon’s straightforward and approachable manner, his understanding of the intricacies of our market, and his willingness to answer the difficult questions earned him respect and admiration from industry leaders.”

Commenting on his new role, Green said: “Having spent a large part of my career looking at the insurance industry from a customer and regulatory perspective, it’s great to be able to now use that experience and insight to support a firm like Gallagher, on the ground.

“I very much look forward to working with the executive leadership team and my fellow independent non-executive directors, to help Gallagher achieve its vision.”

