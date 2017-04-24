Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 24 - 30 April 2017

people-3-shutterstock
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Neon, GB Underwriting, Direct Line Group

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

OPEN GI BUYS TRANSACTOR

Most read

  1. Major brokers caught up in FCA aviation probe
  2. rhg Insurance Brokers switches from SSP to Applied Systems
  3. ABI supports shelving of whiplash reforms ahead of general election
  4. Broking Break: Your top five of the week
  5. Quizzical questions: 21 April 2017
  6. Stackhouse Poland buys E Coleman & Co
  7. Ryan Direct Group bought by Towergate-backers