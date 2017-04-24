#Insagepeople: 24 - 30 April 2017
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Neon, GB Underwriting, Direct Line Group
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
OPEN GI BUYS TRANSACTOR
Most read
- Major brokers caught up in FCA aviation probe
- rhg Insurance Brokers switches from SSP to Applied Systems
- ABI supports shelving of whiplash reforms ahead of general election
- Broking Break: Your top five of the week
- Quizzical questions: 21 April 2017
- Stackhouse Poland buys E Coleman & Co
- Ryan Direct Group bought by Towergate-backers
Back to Top