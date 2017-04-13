Flood Re appoints Andy Bord as new CEO

Current interim CEO Bord is now on his second year at Flood Re.

Flood Re has appointed Andy Bord, currently interim chief executive officer, to the position permanently subject to regulatory approval.

Flood Re was set up to help people living in areas at risk of flooding to access affordable flood insurance.

Mark Hoban, chairman of Flood Re, said: “I am delighted that Andy will lead Flood Re into its second year and beyond.

“Andy has the decisive combination of experience operating at chief executive level coupled with a good knowledge of the insurance sector.



“His work in complex regulated environments along with his strong consumer insight is particularly relevant as we continue to ensure that as many people as possible benefit from the scheme.”

Privilege

Bord, who was formerly CEO at Capita Insurance Services, said it was a privilege to be staying on at Flood Re.



“I am excited to be taking the Scheme forward, working with policymakers across the UK, the insurance industry and local communities so we continue to ensure access to more affordable flood insurance,” he said.

James Dalton, director of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers offered his congratulations to Bord on his permanent appointment.



“During Andy’s role as interim CEO, we enjoyed an excellent working relationship and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in the important months and years ahead as Flood Re continues to fulfil its vital objectives, allowing the market to offer affordable cover to homeowners at high flood risk,” said Dalton.

Bord’s predecessor as Flood Re CEO, Brendan McCafferty left to become CEO of Axa Insurance last October.



