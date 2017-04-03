#insagepeople: 3 April - 9 April 2017
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: ICS, GRP, Chubb, Fiducia
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: CMA PROBE
Most read
- Profile: This time it's personal
- Stuart Reid exonerated by the FCA
- Stackhouse Poland buys Quantum Underwriting Solutions
- GS Group wants to double GWP to £40m as part of five year plan
- Davies Group makes first buy under new ownership
- Brokers welcome Stuart Reid back to the industry
- CFC revamps cyber proposition
Back to Top