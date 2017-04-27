CII gazes into the future of commercial broking

Standards body says value-added services are key to broking’s success

A wide ranging report by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) titled The future of commercial insurance broking has raised numerous key issues for brokers, from commoditisation of business to the danger of failing to become a trusted advisors for clients.

About the report The CII’s Insurance Broking Faculty commissioned the report in November and spent the next four months working on it with Konsileo and PKF Littlejohn. Konsileo and PKF Littlejohn conducted original research with practising brokers and customers – including members of the Faculty, the Faculty advisory board and SME business owners – to understand how the demands on the profession and those working within it are likely to change over the next ten years. Ant Gould, CII director of faculties said: “The aim of the research was to help broking members understand both present and future skills needs, how these are evolving and what both businesses and individual brokers need to do now to ensure their futures in a fast evolving landscape.” Read the CII's The future of commercial insurance broking report here

The research, see “About the report” (right), also deals with the technological opportunities for the sector and the worries of an increasing skills gap in the market.

Speaking to Insurance Age, John Moore, president of the CII, called on broker leaders to look again at their training programmes and budgets.

“All clients need technical expertise, that is what they buy,” he said, arguing that not enough staff were pursuing even diploma skills.

Moore admitted that he was disappointed with the level of uptake for chartered status in the market and insisted it was suitable for all sizes and types of business.

“There is a huge challenge out there and it has been my theme for the year to engage with the brokers and insurers and say ‘come on let’s make a difference together’,” he highlighted.

While accepting that firms could be professional without being chartered, he questioned: “Why not measure yourself to the benchmark and gold standard? Chartered is the most recognised title for professional advice with the public.

“Why not? What excuse can you have not to get chartered?”

In keeping with the report he listed the challenges around new talent and maintained that addressing these would be fundamental to the future success of broking.

“We have got some very good talent coming through and they want parity of profession with accountants and lawyers,” he detailed, saying that the ability to undertake professional qualifications was central to this.

“It inspires the youngsters, it engages them with the business and then they stay. They bring ambition and create opportunities by running projects.”

Training

In terms of training the document warned of skills gap. It predicted: “With the concern over technical skills becoming very real for the insurance industry, we will likely see increased pressure on insurance brokers, from clients and from broking firms, to develop a high level of professionalism and intelligence on a multitude of insurance topics.”

What SME clients want

The SMEs polled were generally satisfied by the transactional relationships they had with their broker. However, over half the respondents would be willing to spend more time discussing their risks while nearly half said they would be comfortable buying their insurance online in the future.

The danger remains therefore of the role of the broker being vulnerable to self-serve initiatives. “On the whole, clients do not appear to see their broker as an adviser,” summed up the report.

It highlighted that there is an opportunity here to provide risk information and business advice while suggesting “the nature of the broker/client relationship is at something of a crossroads”.

Disruption

The authors conclude that: “The trend for increased investment into commercial insurance start-ups in the US will likely extend into the UK in the next few years.

“There is a huge opportunity for disruption in the UK market, which has remained relatively untouched so far.”

Administrative tasks

It is almost depressing (see box below) that commercial brokers, even those in client-facing roles, report spending almost as much time on administration as they do with clients. Understandably, the research flagged frustration by practitioners at the challenges of innovating on processes. While there have been efficiency gains in broker-insurer interchanges, according to the report the broker system user and client experience still lags other industries. “Client demands and expectations will increase over the next 10 years,” it warned.

Artificial intelligence

As the table (above) makes clear, there are plenty of opportunities to strengthen the insurance industry that will come on stream with the take-up of artificial intelligence. However, as the researchers found there will be threats too.

In their view brokers who rely primarily on form-filling skills or acting “as a postbox” between the client and the underwriter will be challenged.

In short, the value-adding elements of the broker role where they genuinely offer advice will come to the fore.

Key statement A successful broker in the future will be a trusted adviser to a portfolio of clients, equipped with up-to-date technical and business skills, with more time to spend with clients and insurers as technology and automation frees up time from administrative tasks. Specialisation by client and/or technical insurance topic is a strong opportunity for brokers to strengthen their position, satisfaction and reward.