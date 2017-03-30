Lloyd’s pre-tax profit flat at £2.1bn in 2016

Market’s COR deteriorates to 97.9% as GWP rises.

Lloyd’s has reported pre-tax profit of £2.1bn, identical to the figure achieved in 2015.

The specialist market revealed that its combined operating ratio had worsened to 97.9% for the 12 months from 90.0% the year before.

However gross written premium ticked up by 12% to £29.9bn (2015: £26.7bn).

Lloyd’s highlighted that conditions over the course of the year were “extremely challenging” and flagged that there was continued downwards pressure on pricing.

Major claims

However it added that traditional and alternative capital remained attracted to the insurance industry.

The level of Lloyd’s major claims, £2.1bn as opposed to £700m in 2015, was the fifth highest since the turn of the century and above the long-term average.

It said this was due primarily to Hurricane Matthew and the Fort McMurray Wildfire in Canada.

Lloyd’s underwriting result tumbled to £500m, hugely down on the £2bn posted the year before.

This was offset by a surge in the investment returns which moved from £400m in 2015 to £1.3bn last year.

Brexit

In addition Lloyd’s acknowledge a positive impact from foreign exchange gains, principally caused by the depreciation of sterling.

The results came as the organisation confirmed that following the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, a subsidiary office will be opened in Brussels with the intention that it will be operational for the 1 January renewal season in 2019.

Chief Executive Inga Beale commented: “This has been a year of challenge for the insurance sector with premiums once more under continued downward pressure.

“It is vital that the Corporation does everything it can to support the market and make the platform attractive, whilst demonstrating value for money.”

Modernisation

Beale noted that the collective focus of Lloyd’s must be on providing customers with the products they want, embracing innovation and modernisation.

She concluded: “The market has shown how well it reacts to the demands of its customers in a rapidly changing risk environment with the considerable increase in cyber coverage throughout 2016 a perfect case in point.

“It is critical throughout 2017 we continue to demonstrate that Lloyd’s is the home for creativity and expertise.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.