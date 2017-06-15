Das finds itself at centre of deer drama
A rogue deer startled staff in the Das Bristol office and is believed to have closed roads in the local area.
A rogue deer barged its way into the Das Bristol offices this week surprising staff at the legal expenses insurer.
The BBC reported that it is believed that the animal was also responsible for traffic problems in the Bristol area on Tuesday.
The creature can be seen on CCTV running into the office at Das House and skittering across the floor.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Insurer
POLL: GENERAL ELECTION
Most read
- Willis Towers Watson restructures broking group
- GRP invests in Green Insurance as MVP exits
- Insurers and reinsurers face £3.5bn Ogden hit, says EY
- Industry welcomes new Justice Secretary
- Qatar Re makes £500m takeover bid for Sabre, reports
- Be ruthless to become a broker of the future
- InsurTech Futures: Four insurance companies in FCA's second innovation sandbox cohort
Back to Top