Industry welcomes new Justice Secretary

David Lidington takes over role previously held by Liz Truss.

The insurance sector has welcomed the news that Liz Truss has been replaced as Justice Secretary by David Lidington.

The move was part of a cabinet reshuffle following the general election which took place last week (8 June).

Truss was behind the change in the discount rate, or Ogden rate, earlier this year and the industry has met her replacement with positivity.

“He [Lidington] is someone we know, he’s a good guy,” Steve White, chief executive officer at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), told Insurance Age. “I’ve got no reason to think it’s not a good appointment.”

Consultation

A consultation on how the Ogden rate should be set in the future is set to continue, according to White. The consultation, which was launched in March, was set up after outcry from the sector over the impact of the discount rate changes.

The consultation followed a meeting between 15 insurer CEOs and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

“We’ll be keeping an eye out for how that develops,” White continued, adding that Biba members had expressed concerns about rising motor premiums and a higher risk of underinsurance following the Ogden rate change.

He explained that the way claims are calculated will put pressure on rates for younger drivers, adding: “From a broking perspective this could lead to underinsurance and then there’s the potential for the exposure of the broker’s own professional indemnity insurance.”

Loss of trust

Commenting on the news, Martin Milliner, director of claims at LV, stated: “We welcome the news that David Lidington has been appointed as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

“Liz Truss’ handling of key issues including the change in the discount rate resulted in a significant loss of trust from our industry and we’re pleased by the new appointment.”

He continued: “David is well respected and measured in his approach and we look forward to working with him.”

Understanding

Andy Watson, chief executive officer at Ageas UK, said: “We welcome the appointment of David Lidington as Justice Secretary. His voting history and experience indicate a good understanding of the challenges faced by the insurance industry.

“It’s now crucial that he pushes ahead with the Personal Injury reforms and review of the Ogden discount rate as part of the Prisons and Courts Bill which we hope to see featured in the forthcoming Queen’s Speech.”

Meeting

Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers, commented: “We will be aiming to meet with ministers at the Ministry of Justice at the earliest opportunity to ensure they understand the urgency of reforming the discount rate, and to emphasise the importance of continuing the Government’s valuable work on the personal injury reform.

“I’m confident we’ll get a good hearing.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.