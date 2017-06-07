Allianz puts 70 people at risk of redundancy

Insurer completes review into its household claims operations.

Allianz UK has completed a review into the handling of its household claims, putting 70 people at risk of redundancy.

The insurer has proposed that its household claims function be relocated from its claims handling centre (CHC) in Bristol to the CHC in Milton Keynes.

It added that this would align commercial and household to create one property claims team.

According to Allianz, around 70 people in Bristol are at risk of losing their job under this proposal.

Relocation

The provider added that wherever possible, relocation to Milton Keynes will be offered, should the proposal be accepted, and stated that it had entered into a consultation process with union Unite.

The consultation process on the proposals will last for a minimum of 45 days.

The latest wave of potential job losses comes in addition to those announced in January this year when Allianz proposed changes to its claims and corporate partner operations, putting 150 people at risk of being made redundant.

At that time, Allianz chief claims officer Graham Gibson assured brokers that the proposed changes would lead to a service more in keeping with their needs and those of customers.

Synergies

Commenting on the news today, Gibson said: “Our review concluded that there are strong synergies between the customer journey, systems and supply chain for SME and individual property claims.

“Co-locating these operations alongside our casualty claims in Milton Keynes will provide the most efficient claims service for our customers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.