RSA confirms Luxembourg opening

The decision is in response to the Brexit referendum and RSA stated that the move is a “sensible reconfiguration of the branch network”.

Insurer RSA has confirmed that it will open an office in Luxembourg as an EU base in light of the Brexit referendum.

The office will act as the headquarters for the provider’s existing European Union branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. It will be staffed by around ten people.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “Luxembourg is an ideal location with multi-national expertise, strategically located within RSA’s existing EU branch network and has an experienced regulator.”

According to the statement that office will fit into the existing UK & International governance structure and reporting lines.

The spokesperson also explained that RSA’s EU branches are a core element of the GRS (Global Risk Solutions) segment of RSA’s UK & International business.

Focus

The statement continued: “While Brexit is not a major issue for RSA, the move allows the sensible reconfiguration of the branch network in light of the UK’s exit.

"It supports the company’s current operating model, allowing it to continue to focus on its people, customers and brokers without interruption, all in all helping RSA to achieve its ‘best in class’ ambitions.”

Others in the sector have already announced Brexit-related EU office openings with Markel setting up in Germany and Lloyd’s revealing a plan to move some operations to Brussels.

AIG has also announced that an office will be opening in Luxembourg.

