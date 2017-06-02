Stephen Catlin confirmed as keynote speaker for MGAA 2017

Annual conference takes place in London on 4 July.

Stephen Catlin, the founder of Catlin Group, will be the keynote speaker at the Managing General Agents’ Association’s (MGAA) third annual conference taking place in London on Tuesday 4 July.

Catlin recently stepped down from the role of executive deputy chairman of XL Catlin.

He will stay with the firm until the end of the year acting as a special advisor to XL's chief executive officer, Mike McGavick, after which he will retire from the business.

The MGAA detailed that at the conference Catlin will share his experience and the insight gained from establishing and growing the firm and his 40 years in the industry.

Evolution and revolution

The event, which will involve an estimated, 500 representatives of managing general agents (MGAs), capacity providers and suppliers, will also explore the themes of evolution and revolution in the sector.

Delegates will hear from experts in two panel debates covering the growth, evolution and sustainability of different MGA models and the opportunities that exist from the insurtech revolution.

In a statement the organisation concluded: “The capacity exchange that runs throughout the conference provides MGAs with the opportunity to meet and discuss business opportunities directly with over 60 capacity providers and service suppliers supporting the sector.”

