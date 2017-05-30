Allied World targets regional brokers with new UK commercial division

New division to focus on commercial combined, property owners, contractors all risks and combined liability.

Allied World Europe has launched a UK commercial division to be led by Darren Rowe, formerly of Arthur J Gallagher.

The Switzerland-headquartered insurer listed that the new offering focused on commercial combined, property owners, contractors all risks and combined liability.

Rowe has been appointed as vice president, head of UK commercial division.

He has joined from Arthur J. Gallagher where he was a client and markets director in the market management team.

Prior to this role, he led broking and placement for the UK retail division at Gallagher.

He has 28 years of experience in the insurance industry and was previously managing director for corporate business at Birmingham-based Perkins Slade and before this sales and marketing director at Powerplace.

Alongside Rowe will be Alan Thorne as vice president, UK sales and underwriting manager as well as Dawn Zacharow, vice president, UK underwriting manager.

Rowe confirmed to Insurance Age: "Allied World has to date traded with a limited number of brokers on specialist lines of business throughout the UK.

"It is our intention to increase that number by specifically targeting those with whom we can mutually develop, using dedicated package products and exclusive trading arrangements."

Julian James, president, global markets, said: “At Allied World, we put our customer first, developing offerings that best address the risks they face.

“Our clients tell us they need simple, affordable and flexible insurance solutions and our UK commercial division delivers just that — one application for a range of covers and a single point of contact for underwriting and claims to enable a swift and accurate response to any queries that might arise.”

Thorne commented: “We are delighted that we can now provide clients with peace of mind regarding their coverage, leaving them free to focus on running their business.

“We also know this product is something that brokers have been asking for over a number of years, as it will help raise awareness of complementary coverages as well as provide a “catch-all solution” for clients.”

