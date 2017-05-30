How could the General Election manifestos impact insurance?

Insurance Age examines what each of the major political parties has to say on issues affecting the insurance market.

The three major political parties, Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats have now published manifestos ahead of the General Election on 8 June.

Insurance Age has examined the manifestos to see how each party could perform for the insurance community.

The single market is dominating much of the General Election debate, as voters prepare to go to the polls.

All three parties have made pledges to ensure progress is made on the Brexit negotiations.

Conservative plans, which were launched on 18 May in Halifax, committed to seek a deep and special partnership including a comprehensive free trade and customs agreement.

The party claims that this “partnership” would benefit both the European Union and the UK.

Partnership

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “While we are leaving the European Union, we are not leaving Europe, and we want to remain committed partners and allies to our friends across the continent.

“The negotiations will undoubtedly be tough, and there will be give and take on both sides, but we continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK.



“But we will enter the negotiations in a spirit of sincere cooperation and committed to getting the best deal for Britain.”

Labour, which unveiled its manifesto in Bradford a week after it had been leaked on 12 May, said the party would repeal the Conservative’s White Paper and replace it with new negotiating priorities.

The White Paper explains the Conservatives approach on the UK’s exit from, and a new relationship with the European Union.

Reckless

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “We will end Theresa May’s reckless approach to Brexit, and seek to unite the country around a Brexit deal that works for every community in Britain.

“We will scrap the Conservatives’ Brexit White Paper and replace it with fresh negotiating priorities that have a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the Single Market and the Customs Union – which are essential for maintaining industries, jobs and businesses in Britain.”

Similarly, the Liberal Democrats who launched their document on 17 May in East London, stated that it was important to maintain membership of the single market as it provided a common “rule book” for businesses.

In the manifesto, party leader, Tim Farron said: “We believe that any deal negotiated for the UK outside the EU must ensure that trade can continue without customs controls at the border, and must maintain membership of the single market, which smooths trade between the UK and the continent by providing a common ‘rule book’ for businesses and a common mechanism to ensure that everyone abides by the rules.”

Funding

Additionally, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have committed to funding the flood defence programme.

The Tories said it would continue its £2.5bn flood defence programme that "will put in place protection for 300,000 existing homes by 2021".

The Lib Dems vowed to establish a £2bn flood-prevention fund focused on providing support for small community and council-led schemes.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives were the only party that pledged to crackdown on bogus whiplash claims in order to reduce motor insurance costs.

This follows the shelving of the Prison and Courts bill last month.

The manifesto also contained a promise to consider a ban on companies cold calling people encouraging them to make false personal injury claims.

IPT

On a separate note, none of the three major political parties pledged to tackle the increasing rate of the insurance premium tax (IPT).

The rate of IPT is set to rise again next month to 12%, the third increase in the space of 18 months after, which was announced by chancellor Philip Hammond in the Autumn Statement.

However, the government has maintained that IPT is a “tax on insurers and it is up to them whether and how to pass on costs to customers”.



