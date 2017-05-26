In Focus: Art and private client

How can brokers make the most of the high net worth market? Eleanore Robinson speaks to experts.

High net worth (HNW) clients wanting to insure extremely valuable goods such as art, jewellery and fine wines can pose challenges for brokers.

A lack of knowledge from the client, insurer or broker can lead to underinsurance, delayed payments in the event of a claim and out-of-date advice.

With a new generation of young, wealthy clients looking to spend, continuing fluctuation in prices and even the threat of cyber attack, everyone in the market needs to be on their toes when it comes to this area.

Art and private client director at insurer Ecclesiastical, Sarah Willoughby, explained that the market is changing and there are an increasing number of younger HNW clients.

She commented: “We want to work with them to reach out to young clients by talking about people we can attract through social media.”

According to Willoughby, underinsurance can be a problem both within this group and more mature clients. This is due to increases in the price of gold, silver and even wine.

“There is very much an education piece to get them to know what brokers are for. Some clients have become rich very quickly. Ecclesiastical is able to provide them with insurance information. They tend to look at art, jewellery and watches,” she added.

What's it worth?

Pushing clients to have their property valued is a key task for the HNW broker.

John Sims, managing director at Vizion insurance brokers, commented: “Underinsurance is happening more so in the general market. Many intelligent, highly successful people take out a general policy.

“They do not really see the value of an insurance broker in the same way they would see an accountant. It is vitally important. You want to be a customer’s trusted advisor on their insurance.”

He continued: “It is crucial for the customer and crucial for the insurer. They rely very heavily on the brokers knowing the client. It is why they pay 20 to 30 percent or more commission because the broker brings that knowledge of the client’s lifestyle.”

He insisted: “One of the first questions you ask is ‘when did you last have them valued?’”

Willoughby agreed urging brokers to encourage their clients to value as often as possible.

“The more regular the valuation the better. The price of gold and diamonds has increased,” she explained.

“The price of high-end watches had also significantly grown in the past five to ten years as manufacturers have brought their sale back in house.”

There are many expert partners who brokers can work with on valuations.

“There is a lot of good advice to be had out there. Most brokers have a panel of trusted people they go to. There are great companies out there who could not be more helpful if you tried,” Sims stated.

Current market value is also not the only consideration. Chief executive of Smith Greenfield, Steve Smith explained that advising on cover must take into account factors such as whether a piece or artwork for example has been bought for investment, personal enjoyment, as part of a collection and whether it will be for public or private display.

“The public display of privately owned art will have a very different set of risk factors compared to art that is simply kept at home,” he said.

Fine art

In the digital age, brokers also need to set the agenda when it comes to the risk management of fine art collections, pointed out William Cooper, managing director of Stanhope Cooper.

HNW clients will typically have two to three homes in Europe and one or two homes in the US, with the greatest risk to art works occurring when in transit. Not monitoring these transit situations properly can cause the client to be insured incorrectly.

Cooper continued: “Unfortunately it seems the majority of the industry is still working from Excel spreadsheets or relying on the client, their PA or private office to update their own collection management system.

“This inertia causes delays and often dual insurance where the client is paying an inflated premium for restrictive insurance cover provided by the transit company.

“Brokers undoubtedly need to create their own system which allows them to take the initiative when it comes to protecting millions of pounds worth of art.”

The broker cannot rely on the insurer or client to become more digitally-minded. It is up to them to get online and develop accurate systems across their entire proposition – not just art tracking.

Smith added: “Just as clients become more digitally savvy, so must brokers if they hope to provide a service that is both informative and valued by a client. This includes keeping an eye on auction results, working with specialist valuers and using the internet.”

He continued: “Very often brokers have information in their own client bank. If a client sells a Pechstein, for example, and it sells well then the account handler may alert another client who has one to reassess the valuation of theirs.”

There is also an argument for different types of brokers to look at HNW, for example, there are opportunities for the commercial broker to offer HNW services to the CEOs they work with.

Willoughby explained: “Are they cross-selling? If they are dealing with commercial business, the directors could be high net worth clients.”

She added that sales literature should include this type of insurance to promote these policies.

Challenging insurers

Brokers should also be pushing insurance companies with a history and specialism in this asset class to offer wider coverage in certain areas.

Cooper stated: “For example, until a few years ago, only two insurance companies we worked with, both synonymous with insuring fine art, indemnified their private clients if their artwork was damaged whilst in restoration.

“Stanhope Cooper has since successfully encouraged one other major player to include this cover but we are continually surprised that many providers still do not provide this vital cover.”

For their part, brokers must pick out the best policies to provide cover that reflects the evolving demands and needs of the client.

“It is relatively easy to 'sell' what the insurer has to offer which without doubt is good and is often as a result of brokers and insurers working together to bring new cover to the market,” insists Smith.

“A great and relevant example of this is that some high value home policies now offer cyber cover for the home, as clients become ever more active and visible on the web and social media so their exposure has changed.”

Cyber is a new class in HNW that brokers are being forced to consider increasingly regularly.

Sims agreed that brokers were having to think more about HNW tech exposure but there is more work to be done.



“Cyber attacks is an area that has been a problem. The HNW market hasn’t really caught up with that.”

The possibility of a cyber attack, however, is something Ecclesiastical is working on. “We are costing that at the moment before putting something into our policies,” Willoughby stated.