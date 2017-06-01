Opinion: Rupert Swallow on the important role of reinsurance

The importance of reinsurance: It is little understood and often ignored, but reinsurance plays a vital role in the everyday business of broking, writes Rupert Swallow

Reinsurance is rarely on the radar of regional insurance offices and brokers but its importance to every policy sold is so great that it deserves consideration. Reinsurance provides standby capital for insurance companies to protect their balance sheets from large single-risk claims and series of losses arising from natural and man-made catastrophes. This allows insurers to take on more and greater risks so is a critical part of the insurance cycle.

There are two different types of traditional reinsurance: facultative, which transfers a portion of reinsured losses arising under a single insurance contract and treaty, which does the same for a specific portfolio of policies. Both types can be proportional, when the reinsurer provides indemnity for a set share of claims, or excess of loss, which covers any claims which exceed a certain threshold.

Reinsurers facilitate major risk distribution by supplying facultative capacity. The product allows insurance companies to underwrite individual risks like factory fires and construction projects which are much bigger than they may wish to retain, by transferring some of the risk to third parties. Proportional treaty reinsurance allows insurers to sell many more policies of a specific type – motor, for example – than their own capital otherwise allows. Excess of loss reinsurance protects insurers from accumulations of losses, such as the geographical bunching of homeowners’ claims which can follow a significant winter storm.

Another important and growing area of reinsurance is the provision of underwriting capital to managing general agents (MGAs). These intermediaries have underwriting authority to accept risks against the reinsurer’s balance sheet, often issuing policies in the name of the reinsurer. Such relationships are mutually beneficial: the reinsurer gains access to speciality risks that they wouldn’t otherwise see, while the expertise of the reinsurer is deployed through MGAs to help them introduce targeted new products designed specifically to support their distribution strengths.

Sharing economy

This sharing of knowledge is one of the great benefits of reinsurance. By using facilities provided by reinsurers, expertise normally located in and around Lloyd’s in the City can be delivered throughout the UK. Reinsurers – and reinsurance brokers – also possess advanced analytical tools, which can be deployed to help insurers assess individual risks and develop a balanced portfolio. This allows them to optimise their use of capital and deliver superior results.

The dynamics of the global reinsurance market are complex. Right now, prices have been pushed to low levels. That has engendered competition between reinsurers, which drives innovation in distribution, as well as in product design. Low prices have supported the development of MGAs, since they allow reinsurers to gain access to attractive, targeted business more cheaply. The current environment also means that insurers can reinsure large losses for a lower cost, which brings down the ultimate cost of each policy sold.

Ultimately reinsurance helps protect the insurance market and facilitates growth by protecting the insurers’ balance sheet. Its benefits should not be underestimated.

Rupert Swallow, co-founder and chief executive officer, Capsicum Re