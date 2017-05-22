Claims management reorganisation at Ageas

The claims management team now report into François Xavier-Boisseau as former claims director Rob Smale takes on transformation director role.

Ageas has reorganised its management with former claims director Rob Smale becoming transformation director in a newly created role with the business transformation team.

An Ageas spokesperson said: “The claims management team, which previously reported to Rob Smale, will now report directly to François Xavier-Boisseau, chief executive officer, Insurance."

The insurer has not clarified if the claims director role would be filled at a later date or was being discontinued.

Redundancies

News of the management changes followed job losses at the insurer which announced in March that 77 people were to be made redundant.

At the time the insurer confirmed that the positions were at risk of redundancy as part of restructuring for its teams in claims, underwriting and broker distribution.

These redundancies are in addition to the 521 people who lost their jobs at the Ageas-owned Kwik Fit Uddingston office which the insurer closed in January.

