Covea GWP hits £666.3m

Insurer says it overcame Ogden headwind and expects growth to continue as it says Sterling deal is reflected in increased GWP.

Covéa Insurance made a profit before tax of £38.4m in 2016, up 198% on the £12.9m it reported in 2015.

Gross written premium increased by 41% to £666.3m (2015: £473m).

Additionally, the combined operating ratio (COR) improved by 0.7 percentage points to 96.2% from 96.9%.

The results reflected its first full year of trading since its purchase of high net worth insurer Sterling Insurance.

The insurer said the growth in profit was because of the claims equalisation provision on the implementation of Solvency II, which added £29.8m, and increases to its investment portfolio.



According to the insurer: "This is offset by an increase in claims reserves to reflect the impact of the reduction in the Ogden discount rate (£6.2m) and a higher than expected level of claims inflation in the personal lines business, notably in respect of vehicle repair and escape of water claims."

Growth

Covéa chief executive James Reader, commented: “It’s pleasing to be able to announce that we delivered an increase in both written premium and profit in 2016.

“We’ve faced a number of headwinds, particularly in respect of the Ogden rate change and higher than expected levels of inflation on certain types of claim, but we continue to respond positively and maintain our focus on delivering a great service for our customers and broker partners and sustainable profitable growth for our business.”

Reader also said the “successful integration” of the former Sterling Insurance business has been a particular highlight of the last year for Covéa.

Stronger

He added that this gave Covéa the benefits of a “broader, stronger business” and the ability to offer its partners a more diverse product range.

Reader also noted that it had delivered a number of other important initiatives, such as the launch of Provident Insurance, and had continued with the "excellent progress we’ve been making to enhance the quality of the products and services that it [Covéa] provides to its customers and business partners".

“Overall, the fantastic progress we’re continuing to make reflects the skills, effort and enthusiasm of the great team of people we have at Covéa Insurance,” continued Reader.

“I’m very confident that we are well placed to keep delivering profitable growth across all our lines of business over the coming years.”



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.