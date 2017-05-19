Broking Break: Your Top 5

A recap of the stories that grabbed your attention this week featuring LV and its secret discussions with insurers, Lloyd's on redundancies and Markerstudy's hints on buying.

5 – Markerstudy hints that buying and not selling is on agenda

Markerstudy group commercial director Martyn Holman has told Insurance Age that the suggestion that Markerstudy is up for sale is "unlikely to be true" and that the insurer is currently looking at a corporate restructure of its funding.

Last week the insurer declined to comment on reports that it was looking for a buyer.



Tackling the possibility of a deal Holman said: “It’s more about a fundraising situation or a debt raising situation to enable the business to kick on again."







4 – Henderson investigating MGA route for end of 2017

Leeds-headquartered Henderson Insurance Brokers is investigating setting up an in-house MGA before the end of the year, Insurance Age can reveal.

The news came as the broker reported that its revenue for the 12 months ending April 2017 will be in excess of £35m significantly ahead of the 2015/16 financial year with profits also up.

It has opened a new office almost every year for the last five years and confirmed that organic growth will remain its priority for expansion although it does have “a couple of strategic although modest acquisitions” in the pipeline.

3 - Lloyd's contacts all staff about voluntary redundancies

Lloyd’s has written to all of its 1,100 staff to invite them to register their interest in a voluntary severance programme.

The story was first reported by The Insurance Insider and Lloyd’s said it had not provided staff with a target number of voluntary redundancies, adding that it was currently reviewing its operational structure.

The corporation stated it did not have a figure attached to the programme at this moment in time, but that it was part of a process to cut out duplication and make the organisation more efficient in its dealings with the rest of the market.

2 – Blog: Allianz and LV, a tie-up that could turn others green with envy?

The news late last week that Allianz had held discussions with LV about buying a stake in its general insurance arm and the revelation the mutual had indeed had a few approaches for the business - after originally refusing to comment - got me thinking about the suitability of an Allianz-LV tie up.

And how it might look.

Check out Insurance Age's quick-fire four point assessment of a potential deal by content editor Jonathan Swift.

1 – LV confirms approaches for its general insurance unit

LV has confirmed that it has been approached by several possible buyers about its general insurance operations.

This follows reports from Sky News last Friday that LV was in talks with German insurer Allianz over the sale of a minority stake in its GI division.



However, LV’s latest statement, while noting recent press speculation, did not mention Allianz as a potential bidder.