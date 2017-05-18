InsurTech Futures: Ageas to use AI in claims handling

Insurer claims first on using AI in motor claims handling.

Ageas has partnered with Tractable to use artificial intelligence (AI) across its motor claims management.

The provider claimed that this is the first time AI has been used in motor claims handling in the UK and added that is “represents a significant opportunity in the claims sector” to save time and cost.

Ageas further explained that it had completed a successful first-stage pilot at the end of 2016, performing analysis of several thousand vehicle images involved in accidents, with Ageas’ motor engineers verifying the findings.

As part of the ongoing pilot, Ageas is now putting the technology live to help its engineers verify the performance of its UK-wide repair networks in managing customers’ motor claims.

Technology

Ageas transformation director Rob Smale, commented: “Our market leading operating method – the Ageas Way – is based on continually seeking new and different ways to achieve a great claims service for our customers.

“As we have already demonstrated, we are comfortable to go against the grain and try new things to ensure we achieve the right outcomes. The results of our initial pilot are impressive and I’m keen to progress to using this technology at scale.”

Alex Dalyac, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tractable, said: “Our AI understands imagery like experts do. It will impact any industry that relies on visual tasks.

“In automotive, where car driving is the visual task, AI and autonomous vehicles are transforming the industry. The same will happen in general insurance, where claim appraisal is the visual task.”

He continued: “AI will eventually enable claim settlement in minutes. Our success with Ageas is a thrilling first step. It’s a delight working with such a pioneering insurer.”

