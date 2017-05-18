Markel to open office in Germany in Brexit move

Markel plans to open an office in Munich as it seeks to meet the needs of its clients in the remaining 27 EU countries.

Markel is in discussion with Germany’s financial regulatory authority as it seeks approval to establish an insurance company in the country.



The insurer said it wanted to ensure that whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations it was able to meet the needs of clients in the remaining 27 EU countries.



Richard R. Whitt, co-chief executive officer at Markel, said: “We are focused on building upon and extending the global reach of our businesses.



“That means that we are committed to a strategy of profitable growth of our continental European business. Establishing a new insurance company in Germany will enhance Markel’s ability to do just that.”



Approval

Subject to approval from the German regulator, BaFin, Markel has committed to incorporating and capitalising the new insurance company within the first half of 2018 and no later than the end of Brexit negotiations.

It added that Markel International had been doing business in Germany through a branch office since 2012 in Munich.



The new company will also be based in the city.



Markel, through its wholly owned subsidiary Markel International, currently writes business worldwide from its London-based platforms and through branch offices around the world.

