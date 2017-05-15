Markerstudy hints that buying and not selling is on agenda

Martyn Holman says company is raising funds rather than looking for a sale as it considers future acquisitions.

Markerstudy group commercial director Martyn Holman has told Insurance Age that the suggestion that Markerstudy is up for sale is "unlikely to be true" and that the insurer is currently looking at a corporate restructure of its funding.

Last week the insurer declined to comment on reports that it was looking for a buyer.

Tackling the possibility of a deal Holman said: “It’s more about a fundraising situation or a debt raising situation to enable the business to kick on again."

Options

According to Holman the insurer has been looking at different options and the most likely outcome involves “raising a bit more finance and kicking on as opposed to selling”.

He continued: “There is an information memorandum that has been out in the market for two to three months really just to kind of look at what the options are.”

Holman further noted that one of the principal reasons for raising more funds was for the business to be able to make acquisitions in the near future.

