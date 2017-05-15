QBE to merge retail and international underwriting divisions

Insurer seeks to provide a greater level of uniformity in how it engages with customers and brokers with new underwriting division.

QBE is combining its international markets and retail underwriting divisions into one business as it seeks to enhance its product offering to customers and brokers.

Effective from 1 July, the insurance specialist said these changes are intended to provide a greater level of uniformity in how QBE engages with customers and brokers.



The insurer also hopes that the new structure will provide a better platform for profitable growth.



Richard Pryce, chief executive office at QBE European Operations, said: “We see these changes as a natural and positive evolution for our business.



“We are harnessing our significant underwriting and product capabilities to enable us to offer enhanced experiences for all our customers and brokers.”



Leadership

QBE added that Sam Harrison, managing director, Insurance will lead the new entity.

It detailed that the merged divisions would be supported by a central market management proposition, which will focus on customer and broker engagement.



Separately, QBE will also establish a global Sales Excellence Practice, under the direction of David Hall, global director of sales excellence, which will focus on delivering customer-led multi-line programmes across QBE Insurance Group’s specialty and corporate lines.

According to the insurer, as part of his role, Hall will chair a newly established European Client Advisory Group to shape market leading risk transfer solutions, enhance customer experience and sales excellence for key sectors such as construction, oil and gas, rail and infrastructure, financial institutions, transportation and professional services.



As part of his new role, Hall will also chair a newly established European Client Advisory Group.

QBE also noted that an added benefit to the overall business move was that it provides a “Brexit friendly” structure.

