ABI reveals its preferred new discount rate framework

Trade body calls for break from linking to one investment asset and that a panel of experts be brought together to help set future rates.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has set out its plan for a new framework for setting the discount rate.

In February the Lord Chancellor reduced the rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75%, effective from March, in a move that provoked anger across the insurance market.

At the same time the government announced a review into how the rate should be set in the future.

The situation led to an emergency meeting between chancellor Phillip Hammond and a delegation of insurer CEOs.

The discount rate – also known as the Ogden rate – is used to assess compensation for serious personal injuries.

Principles

In its response to the Ministry of Justice consultation, the ABI listed that the principles for “delivering a fairer system” should be based on providing 100% compensation to claimants and that there should be no link to one particular investment asset.

It argued that the current link to Index Linked Government Securities (ILGS) is flawed stating it fails to recognise the investment options open to claimants, and how they invest their compensation.

The trade body stated that there should be an allowance for “the reality that claimants invest in a low-risk, mixed portfolio of assets which yield higher average returns than investing all a claimant’s compensation in ILGS”.

Panel of experts

It further noted its preference for replacing the current single rate with a ‘stepped’ dual rate – two rates for a single case to reflect different investment periods.

According to the ABI this would take into account lower returns likely for claimants with short-term needs, while reflecting the higher returns that can be expected for claimants investing over a longer time horizon.

Finally it detailed that a panel of experts including insurers, claimant lawyer representatives, independent financial advisers and actuarial firms, should be set up to assist the relevant Secretary of State in setting the rate.

In the view of the ABI this panel would need to be consulted before any new rate was set.

Fundamentally flawed

James Dalton, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, said: “Ensuring that claimants receive full compensation must be at the heart of how personal injury compensation is calculated.

“But it is now widely acknowledged that the current methodology used to calculate the discount rate is fundamentally flawed as it does not reflect the reality of how claimants invest their damages in practice.

“This broken methodology means significantly higher costs for all compensators, including the NHS, and inevitably higher insurance costs for millions of consumers and businesses.”

Dalton stressed that retaining the status quo was not an option and argued it was essential that the new government changes the framework to ensure a system that is fit for purpose for claimants, insurance paying customers and compensators.

“If delivered our proposals will help keep down costs for motorists, businesses and taxpayers, while still delivering fair compensation to those who need it most,” he concluded.

