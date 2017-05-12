Allianz UK sees discount rate hit in Q1 2017

Insurer's operating profit falls to £37.5m, while COR comes in at 96.7%.

Allianz UK has reported an operating profit of £37.5m for the first quarter of 2017, which is a fall from the £47.4m posted in Q1 last year.

The provider highlighted that without the impact from the discount rate change the operating profit for Q1 in the UK would have been £46.8m.

In addition, its combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated slightly to 96.7% (Q1 2016: 95.9%), and Allianz stated that without the Ogden rate change its COR would in fact have improved to 94.9%.

GWP

Gross written premium (GWP) for Q1 2017 was £545.0m, compared to £547.3m in the same time period last year.

In commercial lines the provider achieved GWP of £293.6m and a COR of 97.7%.

In personal lines GWP was down from £265.2m in Q1 last year to £251.5m this year and the COR came in at 97.9%.

Allianz UK chief executive officer Jon Dye explained that, in addition to the discount rate, the results also reflected a continuing influence from the provider’s withdrawal from the direct market, as well as an unusual run of large claims.

In April last year the insurer put 170 jobs at risk of redundancy and Dye explained that the vast majority of this process was finished, adding that at the moment there were no plans for further job losses.

“We are not looking at any particular changes right now,” he noted.

Discount rate

Dye further described the change in the discount rate as “deeply regrettable” because of the impact on the cost of insurance for customers and added that it needed to change.

“We would believe that the decision that was taken was wrong because of its impact on insurance cost,” he maintained.

“We do take some encouragement that Chancellor Philip Hammond reacted very promptly back in February and the consultation followed very quickly.”

According to Dye, Allianz has also focused on having conversations with brokers around the impact of the discount rate.

“Because of the nature of our relationship with the broking community they’ve been very constructive and sensible conversations but we recognise that the outcome here gives them a lot of very difficult conversations to have with their customers,” he continued.

Furthermore, Dye highlighted that the Ogden rate change was not just a motor issue, but something that had an impact on any class of business where there are third party injury claims, including casualty classes and packages business.

Opportunity

He stated that while the market had moved into a new phase as a result of the change, the insurer’s underlying performance for the first quarter of the year had been in line with its longer-term expectations.

Dye concluded: “We believe we’re in a good place to seize opportunities for further profitable growth, which we believe are certainly present in the market.”

