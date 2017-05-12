Horwich Farrelly closes claimant arm

Business confirms new strategy focusing on defendant work as it reports increase in annual turnover.

Specialist insurance industry law firm Horwich Farrelly has completed a strategic review which it said has “sharpened” its focus on defendant litigation expertise and its specialisms in large and catastrophic loss, counter fraud and costs management.

As a consequence, the firm’s claimant arm, which traded as ‘Zest Legal’ and provided support for not at fault claimants, will close to new business.

The business said that introducers have been informed.

Insurance Age understands that 42 people will be affected but the firm stressed that affected staff will be redeployed into new roles in defendant and operational activities.

Turnover

The news came as the firm reported 15% increase in turnover to £39m for 2016/17.

It ascribed the double-digit uplift to a combination of organic growth in work from existing clients, and new contract wins.

It added that the diversification into non-motor sectors and the recruitment of a number of industry specialists also contributed to the stronger top-line.

John O’Roarke, chairman at Horwich Farrelly commented: “Horwich Farrelly’s latest results demonstrate the firm’s increasingly prominent role in helping the insurance industry tackle fraud and drive down the cost of claims.

“Our focus now is to ensure we are completely fit for purpose as regulatory reform and the changing shape of fraud put new pressures on the bottom lines of our clients.

“Our claimant business has its origins in the very early history of the firm but is no longer consistent with our strategy nor with the aspirations of our key clients. This arm of our business will therefore be run-down in an orderly manner.”

Structural review

As well as the strategic re-positioning of the business, Horwich Farrelly highlighted that it was undertaking a structural and operational review to improve efficiency.

It committed to underpinning the efficiency drive with “a substantial investment” in a new case management system.

O’Roarke concluded: “Horwich Farrelly has gained a reputation for providing our insurer clients with innovative and bold defences against fraud and litigation.

“The challenge now is to ensure we continue to ‘fight the good fight’ while delivering our services as efficiently and competitively as possible.”

