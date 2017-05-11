Axa pledges schemes focus

Brendan McCafferty reveals that the insurer is looking to increase support to brokers who want to develop schemes.

Axa is looking to further develop its schemes offering to brokers according to its insurance CEO, Brendan McCafferty.

He told Insurance Age: “The economics of schemes are compelling but the sophistication of marketing them and analysing data are barriers [to some brokers setting up schemes]. We want to help brokers with this.”

This support will be broken down into three strands: development, marketing, and data insight.

“Schemes might be better performing but they have special characteristics," he added.

"We will work with brokers to build products, do marketing and build websites and help them with something they might struggle with themselves.”

McCafferty's appointment at Axa from Flood Re was announced in October 2016 and he came on board this February.

He detailed that the insurer has committed “a couple of hundred million” to its schemes work and stated that its Leeds and Reading offices both specialised in schemes.

Mid market

The provider is also looking to concentrate its attention on the mid market.

The insurance CEO noted: “We want to concentrate on what we are good at. In mid market we want to push brokers to get more of that market.

“We also have a strong appetite in property and are prepared to be bolder than we have been in terms of our proposition and the regions we go in to.”

In addition this also feeds into Axa’s innovation agenda with a deep dive into data and how brokers can best use that information.

McCafferty stated: “We want to see brokers accept the need to generate that insight.”

Looking ahead he also predicted brokers needing to specialise.

“The realism is increasing that being a generic route to market is not enough,” he advised, adding: “We believe brokers of the future will need a specialism to do with their clients.

“Being generic will just get harder to do.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.