LV launches online commercial combined product

Insurer says Business Connect is available for the wholesale, manufacturing and combined sectors.

LV Broker has launched Business Connect, a new online commercial combined product designed for businesses with an annual turnover of up to £5m.

The provider stated that the product will be available to brokers and customers from 15 May.

Features

It is initially available on LV Broker Gateway and the firm highlighted that key features of the product include:

Available for over 1,000 quotable trades within the wholesale, manufacturing and combined sectors;

Full cycle functionality allowing brokers to quote/buy/amend and renew online;

Cover for: Property: fire, perils, theft, glass, money and goods in transit; business interruption; employers liability; public and products liability; equipment breakdown included as standard; and terrorism and legal expenses are available as options.

The product will be available on Acturis later in the year.

Flexible

Euros Jones, LV commercial broker director, said: “We’re always looking at ways to develop and increase our product range to suit the needs of our brokers and their customers and we’re pleased that we’re now able to offer Business Connect.

“Brokers told us that they wanted a flexible e-traded solution where speed of delivery and ease of use is critical, and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to develop a product aligned to their needs.”

He added: “We want to be the insurer that brokers choose to grow their business with and by launching Business Connect and providing a great service we believe we will achieve this.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.