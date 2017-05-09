Markerstudy launches commercial MGA

Markerstudy is launching a new commercial managing general agent, headed up by group commercial director Martyn Holman, Insurance Age can reveal. The insurer stated that the venture, Guild Business Insurance, is designed to provide its broker partners with rated commercial and motor products specifically aimed at businesses. Guild will launch in September this year and the team will be based in Whitstable. Motor The move follows Markerstudy’s purchase of Chaucer Insurance’s UK motor busine