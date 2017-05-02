Markerstudy will not exhibit at Biba in 2017

Insurer says it will not have a stand at the Biba conference this year in order to focus on other projects.

Markerstudy has confirmed it will not have a stand at this year’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) conference in Manchester.

The insurer has previously won the Best Stand Award for large space at the 2014 conference.

Timing

Gary Humphreys, Markerstudy’s group underwriting director, commented: “We wanted to concentrate on other things this year.

“We’ve got a couple of launches which we’re going to do that don’t coincide timing-wise with Biba so we thought we’d keep our powder dry.”

However, Humphreys also confirmed that a number of representatives from the insurer will be in attendance at the conference.

