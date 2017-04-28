InsurTech Futures: ERS partners with CGI on insurer hosted pricing system

Insurer aims to transform its relationship with brokers.

ERS has teamed up with IT services provider CGI to transform the way the insurer interacts with its broker partners through insurer hosted pricing (IHP).

The specialist motor insurer stated it is looking to change how it responds to quotation requests from its brokers by establishing links with each of the broker software houses with a new IHP system built by CGI.

Open GI is the first software house on the system, which went live in March this year, and according to ERS the remaining software houses are expected to be migrated before the end of the year.

CGI detailed that the new system’s benefits include real-time pricing performance and issuing a single, consistent, price centrally.

Responsive

Pranay Manocha, head of digital products for ERS, commented: “The way insurers communicate product and pricing information to brokers has not improved significantly for a long time.

“Whilst existing processes have served the industry well there is now a requirement for a responsive, market-based IHP system like CGI’s Evolution IHP service.”

He continued: “In today’s digitally enabled world customers want the best cover at the right price, tailored to their needs.

“As a specialist motor insurer we need richer data and direct links in order to best assess risk. For ERS this is particularly important as we grow our niche segments in the future.”

Benefits

Neil Sadler, UK vice president of banking, financial markets and insurance at CGI, added: “Insurer Hosted Pricing offers significant benefits and helps insurers to manage the intermediated channel in a way that is closer to the way they manage direct and online channels.

“For insurers looking to build a multichannel distribution strategy it is a transformative development.”

