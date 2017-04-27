InsurTech Futures: Brokers uptake of social media is growing

Insurer finds that the use of social media is increasing but is unsure whether brokers are using it in a smart way to engage with customers.

Over the last 12 months a fifth of brokers flocked to social media channels LinkedIn and Twitter as their main choice of use, according to research by Ecclesiastical.



Looking at 250 brokers in February and March 2017, the insurer found that 22% used LinkedIn for the first time in the last 12 months, 20.8% adopted Twitter and 19.2% started using Facebook.

It found however, that the top new customer contact channel was email, at 41.2%, while 27.7% have used paid for advertising for the first time.



But Ecclesiastical’s research showed, that only 0.8% of brokers are using LinkedIn to get to know their customers better.



It also highlighted that only 5.2% are using social media to share their good news and business successes with their stakeholders.

Upward

Head of broker distribution at Ecclesiastical, Chris Withers, said: “While it is not a surprise that the trend to use social media is on an upward curve, what isn’t so clear is whether brokers are using it in a smart way to engage with customers and boost their business or are simply accessing these platforms to see what others are doing as they are worried about being left behind.”

He also highlighted that advertising could be very costly and might not always be the best way for brokers to reach their customers.

This was because it didn’t allow for interaction and feedback, meaning "brokers could be missing a trick by not maximising these free social media tools", Withers noted.



Opportunities

“Social media can provide a wealth of opportunities for brokers to gain insight into their customers’ needs and engage with them and potential influencers,” he continued.



“It can also help them to differentiate their business proposition by telling their story. There’s an opportunity for everyone within the insurance industry to help brokers be social savvy.”



