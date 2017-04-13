Das in phase two of turnaround

Legal expenses insurer commits to broker market following “well documented challenges” as it seeks to build trust.

Das has said it is looking to turn the business around with a phased strategy as it seeks to commit to its broker distribution while developing speed and flexibility.

Head of insurance at the legal expenses insurer, James Henderson, told Insurance Age: “We are making a lot of material changes to how the business is running. The challenges are well documented. We are looking to share some of the broader changes we are making.”

The business has gone through a number of high profile staffing changes recently starting with the exit of former CEO Paul Asplin who was suspended prior to leaving the business.

The insurer is now embroiled in private prosecution against the former CEO and others and a civil case is also ongoing.

Henderson declined to comment on the court cases but explained that the business has now changed 50% of the management team and was looking outside of the legal expenses arena for fresh expertise, he joined the business nine months ago from Centrica.

“The legal expenses market has more characters than a Dickens novel, but we need a fresh set of eyes. We want to balance the tension between being creative and expertise.”

Results

Part of the plan is to turnaround the results. In 2015 the insurer posted a £5.7m loss. The 2016 results are due out soon and, although he declined to be drawn on specific figures, Henderson admitted: “The results are not where we want them to be.

“COR is north of 100%. We want to get it down to 95% in under three years.

“At the end of Q1 2017 we are on track to do that.”

As to how the business will return to growth Henderson reveals that the plan has been broken down into three phases. The first phase was “stabilising and investment in governance”.

The business is now in the second phase. Henderson explained: “The focus is around efficiency and costs.”

Distribution

He insisted that the insurer was still committed to distributing its products via the broker channel but said it would also seek to be more innovative with its cover and its limits.

“Brokers have told us we are slow to respond and Das has not been as responsive as it should have been. In some areas we had fallen behind the competition.”

He added: “There has been a legacy of underinvestment.”

Henderson praised the support of parent company Ergo/MunichRe.

“We have a strong parent in Ergo. They have invested millions. They are very patient but they now want a return,” he stated.

Disruption

Looking ahead Henderson warned that there was potential for disruption to the legal expenses market from InsurTech. Das has partnered with Ageas InsurTech brand Back Me Up to offer legal expenses cover.

He also referred to the FCA oversight of add-ons following its thematic review. Henderson advised that Das is committed to contributing to the review and is “supportive of the direction of travel”.

Henderson also predicted that the role of legal expenses insurance would grow in relation to access to justice. He argued that the costs of access to justice are increasing for the average person and as such insurance protection is needed more and more.

“We are very keen to be the first port of call for a broker considering legal expenses insurance. We are working very hard to improve perception of us and speed and responsiveness. We are focused on what we need to do,” he concluded.

