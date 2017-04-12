LV pleased with "robust" results, says Steve Treloar

The GI business MD hopes government will finish discount rate consultation quickly after insurer strengthens its reserves by £139m.

LV managing director for general insurance Steve Treloar has described the insurer’s financial results for 2016 as a “robust set of numbers”.

The provider posted a 57% rise in operating profits to £113m for its GI business pre Ogden, however reported a £26m loss post the Ogden change.

Treloar told Insurance Age: “We had our best combined operating ratio since the business launched and we’ve also had our best top-line growth in the last five years so we’re delivering on both growth and profitability which is really pleasing.”

Broker

According to Treloar its pre Ogden profit was partly driven by its broker business where the insurer moved from a loss of £19m in 2015 to a profit of £26m in 2016.

“In our broker business we’ve seen a significant improvement in the profitability of the commercial business, but that’s partly because we have been successfully growing it for the last nine years,” he noted.

Treloar continued: “The personal lines business saw its profits improve by nearly £24m so we’ve seen a turnaround in total of around about £45m in the profitability of that part of the business, which is a fantastic result that has been done through a forensic review of our underwriting to ensure that we’re getting the right prices for the right risk.”

LV announced in January that is was pulling out of broker-distributed home insurance, and Treloar confirmed that this had been a result of its forensic review.

“We had a business that was not making the required return for us and we couldn’t see an easy way of turning it into one that would, but we still continue to grow the overall business,” he added.

Discount rate

In terms of the Ogden rate change, which saw the discount rate move from 2.5% to minus 0.75%, LV reported is had strengthened its reserves by £139m, and Treloar stated that this would be a "one-time hit".

He further noted that the insurer had put its prices up immediately after the change.

“Clearly this is not great for customers and we are very keen that the government finishes quickly its consultation and we would like to hope that it will change through primary legislation the way the discount rate is calculated and the method through which that happens,” he added.

Treloar, who was one of the insurer bosses that met with Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond shortly after the discount rate change was reported, stated that it was “great that the government demonstrated they are in a listening mode and that we were invited in so quickly to have a conversation with senior members of the government and Treasury”.

He continued: “This isn’t a new problem and it’s not a problem that isn’t without ability for us to collectively solve in a fair way for claimants as well as for broader customers in general,” he continued.

“We’re under no illusion that there’s still quite a long way to go and still a lot of complex work that needs to be completed.”

Treloar concluded: “We would be hopeful that the government continues to work with insurers and the legal profession to move this whole thing forward.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.