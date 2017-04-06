John Ludlow appointed CEO of Airmic

Ludlow takes over from John Hurrell.

Airmic has appointed John Ludlow as chief executive officer, effective from 13 June 2017.

He takes over the role from John Hurrell, who announced he was stepping down in January this year after nine years in the CEO post.

The association stated that Ludlow has over 15 years’ experience in senior risk management positions and has been a director of Airmic since 2012, including a year as senior deputy chair.

Clive Clarke, Airmic’s chairman, commented: “We are delighted to welcome John as the next chief executive. John has a fantastic record as a risk professional and is extremely well-regarded within the risk management community.

“Having worked closely with Airmic for years, he not only understands the needs of our members, but also has the experience and vision to continue the excellent progress made under John Hurrell’s pioneering leadership.”

He continued: “The role of the risk manager is undergoing transformation, and John is the right person to support and promote our members in these fast-changing times.”

Ludlow added: “Airmic plays a vital and hugely influential leadership role in the risk management profession and wider insurance market and it will be an absolute honour to represent and serve its members in what are both challenging and exciting times.

"As the business world continues to evolve, so must risk and insurance management and I'm looking forward to working with Airmic's board and secretariat to champion the risk management profession with business leaders, while working with the insurance market to find new solutions for tomorrow's challenges, and helping members develop the strategic and soft skills that will maximise their influence."

Hurrell stated: “I have loved my time at Airmic and I’m very pleased that the association will be going forward under such an excellent new leader.

“John Ludlow is an outstanding professional who is passionate about risk management. Airmic will be in very good hands.”

Ludlow has previously worked as senior vice president and head of global risk management at InterContinental Hotels Group, preceded by 15 years of senior operational leadership roles in hotels, restaurants and pubs.

