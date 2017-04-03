Davies Group makes first buy under new ownership

The deal of Cynergie UK is Davies’ first acquisition since HGGC took a majority stake in the business in January.

Claims manager Davies Group has acquired Cynergie UK, a regulatory services business, for an undisclosed amount.



This is Davies’ first acquisition since private equity firm HGGC took a majority stake in the business earlier this year.



At the time, Davies said HGGC's investment would allow it to continue its strategy of investing in niche lines, technology and technical expertise.



Peterborough-based Cynergie offers outsourced regulatory and complaints management services across regulated sectors. These include: insurance, financial services, utilities to the ombudsmen and regulators.

Cynergie has another office in Birmingham.

According to Davies the acquisition of Cynergie will enable it to provide additional specialist capability to its clients.



Davies’ featured offerings will now expand to complaints and regulatory services, alongside its insurance claims and insurance services.



Davies said it would further invest in Cynergie’s capability and add new clients in regulated sectors.

Dan Saulter, chief executive officer at Davies commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with the team at Cynergie, who have an excellent track record and strong long term partnerships with its clients.



“This is the first step towards delivering our strategy of broadening and deepening the capability that we offer our clients, through investing in niche and specialist services, technology and technical expertise.”

Cynergie’s managing director Mark Parnaby said: “We are excited to be joining forces with Davies Group as this will enhance Cynergie’s capability to further support our key clients and their ambitions.



“Our complementary services, combined with Davies’ commitment to investment in technology and specialist services will increase the value we can offer to clients”.

Cynergie’s senior team will all join Davies, with Parnaby leading the business as MD. He will report directly to Saulter.

As part of the deal, Cynergie will retain its name and become a new specialist division in Davies.

