Broking success: Alan Smith, Chambers and Newman

The business may have had humble beginnings but director Alan Smith has refocused the broker and used new technology to aid the firm and staff

▶ How did Chambers and Newman come about?

It came about in 1946 when two gentlemen, one was Mr Newman – there was never a Mr Chambers – arrived in the UK from Austria and set up an insurance broker in Regent Street.

Mr Chambers is fictitious, the name was used probably to make the business sound better.

▶ How did growth come about in the early days?

The business developed mainly with people who Mr Newman knew back from Austria and those that came in to the UK from Germany before the war. The firm became very successful, there was a lot of business to be had from the booming clothing industry.

From then on the business underwent a natural growth with the firm slowly having more of a general focus across the UK.

▶ How did you step into your current role?

I joined Chambers and Newman in 1974 but I’ve been in insurance for 46 years. I was 17 in 1970, when I started out in the fire department of General Accident as a trainee underwriter.

By the age of 21, I became a team leader and decided I wanted to go into other things. So I went into broking at Chambers and Newman. After 10 years I became a director.

▶ What are the main lines of business?

We focus on commercial business – particularly property. We have a strong presence in the market on property owners, property management and property investors.

The personal lines business is limited to high net worth and connected homes.

▶ What have you done as a director to move the business forward?

I brought more structure to the business and tried to be innovative.

The company has been refocused over the years from trying to be something for everybody. At one point we dealt with all types of business, including financial services.

I try to do things simpler and better and never over-complicate anything.

▶ Premiums have been quite depressed, particularly for property owners, for a while. Has that affected the bottom line?

Rates have been particularly soft for the last few years and competition has been rife, which has depressed gross written premium. Yet profit per capita has increased.

We have had to ensure that we operate very efficiently and effectively in what we do.

There has been a lot of investment in technology and, despite the number of staff reducing naturally, we have continued to train and develop employees throughout that time.

▶ How have you used technology to enhance the business’ proposition?

The claims side of our business is key and we’ve developed an online bespoke claims system for our clients.

It also collects data which provides management information and reports, which we use for clients, insurers and ourselves. This helps the way that we broke and advise businesses.

We’ve recently moved in to online offerings but for smaller businesses, targeting blocks of £5m self-insured at highly competitive rates.

▶ How do you manage staff and create a successful team ethic?

I am very proud of the people that work for us. We encourage, we support, we train and promote increased responsibilities.

We look for someone who is keen, with lots of common sense and has good communication skills. We have a very low staff turnover and have great social activities with staff and insurers.

▶ What are your sources of business?

Business has always traditionally been gained through recommendation, we don’t advertise widely.

We network extensively in the property world, which is a fairly close marketplace, everybody knows everyone so we just keep in contact with all the players in our sector.

▶ Which insurers do you use and how do you feel about unrated insurers?

We don’t use any unrated insurers.

We only use insurers who specialise in our world, such as Allianz, Aviva, Axa and Zurich. Aviva work especially well with us as they understand our business and how we operate.

▶ What factors are affecting the market at the moment?

Regulation is a good thing, I want to emphasise that, but as always it has got to be proportionate.

But disruption is a key word and it can come from a variety of sources – Brexit, the insurance premium tax, the discount rate and new players.

The discount rate, in particular, is very important in what we do because of liability claims and indemnities.

▶ But do you have any gripes with regulation?

Over-complication and relevance. Additionally, I don’t think the customer understands or has any appreciation of what we do or have to do for regulation behind the scenes, nor has any interest but instead just expects to be treated fairly, which has always been done.

I don’t believe the documents that we are required to provide to clients confirming all this are ever read.

▶ Where does the broking industry need to improve?

It needs to improve in skills and training, which are the key elements it seems to be lacking.

Also, people’s expectations and timescales have been significantly shortened.

That is one of the reasons that we operate delegated authority on underwriting and claims within our own operation.

Clients expect an instant service. As a broker, you have to manage timescales and you have to deliver and it’s getting more intense and challenging.

▶ What are your plans for growth?

We have a number of new business initiatives that should provide substantial growth over the next 12 months.

Furthermore, in late February we launched an exclusive cyber policy for property managers.

Any new lines of business that we will move in to will be ancillary to the products that we already have.