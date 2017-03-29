Biba teams up with Mactavish on resolution scheme

Trade body says scheme was developed in response to brokers' demands and deals with resolution of large and complex claims.

The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has launched a resolution scheme for large and complex claims through the insurance governance firm Mactavish.

The trade body stated that the new scheme, Mactavish Claims Guidance & Resolution, is a service for brokers and policyholders, adding that the aim was to provide access to a neutral evaluation of the merits of a complex claim at an early stage and to help navigate a pathway from incident to resolution.

According to Biba the scheme was developed in response to brokers' demands for a commercial offering on complex claims that saves clients litigation costs, gets claims paid rapidly and reduces brokers' exposure to errors and omissions.

In addition, the trade body noted that benefits for Biba members include an early intervention package (if appointed immediately post loss) of support at a fixed fee of £2,500 to advise on the initial merits of the claim, how best to consider presenting it as well as advice to prevent errors post loss.

The trade body also previously partnered with Mactavish for its Insurance Act 2015 guide.

Mike Hallam, Biba head of technical services, said: "We have developed this scheme with Mactavish in order to help our members deliver on the critical promise of an insurance contract; to get claims paid rapidly and with minimum delay or dispute.

"We think that Mactavish's blend of commercial placement knowledge, Insurance Act expertise and wide ranging access to expert insurance barristers will deliver a cool technical head and real firepower for brokers and policyholders when they have suffered a large or complex loss."

Bruce Hepburn, Mactavish chief executive officer, added: "Conversations I have had with brokers over the last year, up and down the country, suggested to me that a service was needed to help brokers navigate a path for their clients when they have experienced a large, complex loss.

"Mactavish's expertise, independence and skill set will help brokers to get claims paid rapidly, without resorting to a formal legal process which frankly neither insurer nor insured wants but unfortunately is the default choice of last resort if a resolution cannot be found. We aim to change this."

