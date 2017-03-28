CMA renews investigation into aggregators

Further study into four areas follows previous research last year.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a further study into aggregators as it published its findings from an investigation last year.

The CMA flagged four areas of concern around digital comparison tools (DCT) which will form the focus for its second phase of the market study.

These are:

• whether sites could be more transparent - for instance in their market coverage and business models, and in their treatment of personal data

• whether the benefits that DCTs can offer could be further improved if suppliers made more information available

• certain practices and contractual arrangements that could limit healthy competition between DCTs

• the way DCTs are regulated.

The CMA is seeking further views by 24 April and has committed to publishing the findings by 28 September.

Informed choices

The first study reported that overall DCT users think these tools work well, making it easier to make informed choices and save money.

The survey indicated that consumers were generally confident in the way they use them, and many used more than one site.

The report also noted that the majority of users consider that individual DCTs do not feature all of the suppliers in each market.

It listed that in the past year 84% of people looking for car insurance used a comparison site, 67% looking for energy, and 52% for broadband.

Improvements

Andrea Coscelli, CMA acting chief executive, said: "Our work so far suggests that digital tools like price comparison websites generally work well for consumers, who really value the service they provide.

"However, our report suggests that improvements may be necessary to help more people get even better deals."

He concluded: "Among the areas we wish to consider further are what can be done to increase confidence among consumers and how to improve competition, regulation and transparency in the sector."

