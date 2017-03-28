Legal Protection Group partners with Stride

Stride has chosen Hannover-backed LPG to provide landlord legal expenses and rent protection cover.

Legal Protection Group (LPG) has struck a deal to provide landlord legal expenses and rent protection cover to broker Stride Insurance.

LPG, which is an MGA, advised that the cover will be available to Stride's residential and commercial property owner clients.



The MGA was launched in October last year with Arron Bank's-owned Eldon as a major shareholder.

Tender

Richard Lovegrove, managing director, Stride Insurance Group commented: "Following a tender exercise we were delighted to choose LPG to supply our landlord products based on the experience of the individuals involved, the genuine flexibility they are able to offer and the speed in which they were able to bring the products to market.

"We were also keen to provide our clients with AA rated secure insured products, something LPG were able to offer through Inter Hannover"

Andy Westall, sales director LPG, added: "We are delighted to be working with Stride and delivering a market leading product and service solution to a broad range of Stride customers."

Martin Rowan joined the business as managing director in January this year.

