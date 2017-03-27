Brokers remain upbeat, says CBI/PwC survey

Business growth is expected to continue but soften in the next quarter, according to an industry poll.

The volume of business grew for insurance brokers in the three months to March but slowly, the latest CBI/PwC Financial services survey has revealed.



This is expected to soften further but remain positive in the next quarter, the poll predicted.

The researchers also noted that this growth is reflected in ongoing optimism among the brokers.

Upbeat

A net 26% of those polled were more upbeat about the sector than pessimistic.

This was ahead of the same period last year when more were negative than positive.

However, the latest finding was down on the previous quarter which found that 40% more brokers were optimistic about the sector.



Also, 7% believe growth over the next year will come from engaging in M&A transactions, while 59% feel it will come from acquiring new customers.

Cross-selling was the main reason given by respondents with a net 72% believing it will impact growth.



Investment

The survey also highlighted improved profitability in the quarter to March which is expected to increase again over the next three months.



The sting in the tail came around employment.

A net 28% of firms were downbeat on employee numbers which was a sharp reversal from the positivity of the previous three months.

And the expectation for headcount was for a further fall next quarter.



Broker firms are expected to continue their investment in IT at a solid pace over the year ahead in a bid to reach new customers, the survey highlighted.

Spring in their step

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: "It's great that financial services firms have begun the year with a spring in their step - notwithstanding Brexit uncertainty - with volumes expanding at a robust pace, profitability improving and hiring on the up."

He continued: "Underlying business in the sector is holding up well, and optimism about global markets, along with stronger global growth, is having a positive knock on effect.

"However, whilst demand in the wider UK economy has proven resilient, growth is likely to slow as the year goes on, amid broader uncertainty and higher inflation."



Resilience

Andrew Kail, head of financial Services at PwC, said: "Financial services companies are having to demonstrate their resilience in the current environment to cope with intense competition, technological advancements, the war for talent, regulatory change and planning for Brexit."

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.