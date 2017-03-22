Top 5: Tips for managing IPT

Tax expert Justine McInnes outlines what brokers can do to keep the changing IPT path as smooth as possible.

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) is an unusual tax. Insurers are legally obliged to account to HMRC for IPT on policies sold by its brokers, but usually, the brokers are legally obliged to pay this IPT amount to the insurers.



This means that not only does the broker bear the cost of any IPT which it cannot pass onto the insured, but if any errors occur, it's the broker who is liable for underpaid IPT and associated costs.



With this in mind, and with the next IPT rate rise taking effect on 1 June 2017, we have set out 5 top tips to help brokers manage IPT risk and cost.



1. Know your insurer's IPT accounting system

Brokers should be familiar with the accounting scheme used by each insurer for whom they sell policies. Different accounting schemes can give rise to different IPT liabilities - particularly in the months before and after an IPT rate change.



Take this example. On 30 April 2017, a broker receives a premium of £110 for a new policy. On 2 June 2017 this is written into the insurer's accounts.



If the insurer uses the cash receipts scheme, IPT of £10 will be due as the premium is considered to have been received on 30 April 2017 so the 10% rate applies.



Conversely, if the insurer uses certain types of special accounting scheme, IPT of £11.79 is due as the premium is considered to have been received on 2 June 2017 so the 12% rate applies.

2. Beware of IPT on Mid-Term Adjustments

IPT calculations on MTAs can be complex.



Say a broker refunds £55 of the £110 premium to the insured on 30 June 2017, but simultaneously, sells a new policy to them for £112 - resulting in a net payment of £57 from the insured. A ‘blended' IPT rate of 12.28% should be applied to this net payment to ‘extract' the IPT amount due.



The calculation of the ‘blended rate' will depend on a variety of factors. Guidance should be sought if the position is unclear.

3. Review the Bordereaux

Bordereaux are a hornet's nest for very expensive errors -including arithmetical errors and incorrect IPT rates.



To reduce the risks, bordereaux should be subject to first and second reviews by appropriate staff.

4. Check broker agreements

Frequently IPT terms in broker agreements are unclear and/or outdated. This can lead to IPT disputes between brokers and insurers.



The terms of broker agreements should therefore be considered before the agreements are entered into, and existing agreements should be reviewed regularly.

5. Manage the cost of IPT

It's easy to forget that there are many ways in which the IPT cost can be significantly reduced.



Examples include ‘extracting' the ‘non-insurance' and therefore non-IPTable elements from insurance policies, apportioning premiums for global policies in an IPT-efficient way, and restructuring insurance policies into other vehicles such as trusts.



It's well worth therefore, reviewing policies which are sold to ensure that they are as IPT-efficient as possible.





IPT is a deceptively complex tax. If in doubt - and to prevent significant costs arising - seek advice.

Justine McInnes is an indirect tax director at audit, tax and consulting firm RSM.