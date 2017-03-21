Coversure opens in Bingley

New location takes the franchise’s network to 94 offices.

Coversure Insurance has opened a new office in Bingley under the leadership of Reana Bashir.

The move marks the second office for Bashir who also started a franchise in Keighley in March 2015.

According to the firm, Bashir has 20 years of experience in insurance and will be serving the community in her extended role.

The new office takes the franchise's network up to 94 offices.

Opportunities

She commented: "Starting a new business in March 2015 with an empty book of business in Keighley - not knowing whether we would succeed - was rather scary.

"Our growth at Coversure Keighley has been fantastic though, and our customer feedback has been astonishing. As we have grown so we have been able to invest in more staff and expand the team's career opportunities."

Bashir added: "Our success has convinced us that the time is right to expand into pastures new and open our second branch in Bingley."

Local community

Nick Elliman, Coversure's head of franchise recruitment and acquisition said: "We have been delighted with the success Reana has enjoyed since partnering with Coversure two years ago.

"It is testament to the hard work and commitment to customer service that she and her team in Keighley have given to the local community.

"We look forward to supporting her in her ambition to provide the same high level of insurance service and advice to the Bingley area."

